Saltoro Capital LP Sells 5,981 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Saltoro Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) by 44.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in urban-gro were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in urban-gro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in urban-gro by 13.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.