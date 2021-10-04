Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $28,000 in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,551,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,523,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 67,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

BATS:IYZ opened at $32.86 on Monday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.