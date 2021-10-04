Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $35,000 in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Covanta by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

