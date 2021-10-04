Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

