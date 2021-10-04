Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $37,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

