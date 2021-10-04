Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.28. 13,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,775. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

