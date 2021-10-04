Saratoga Investment (SAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

NYSE SAR opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $321.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

SAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saratoga Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.62% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.