Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of SFFLY stock remained flat at $$7.99 during trading hours on Monday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.
About Schaeffler
Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.