Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SFFLY stock remained flat at $$7.99 during trading hours on Monday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

