Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $105.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.55. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.