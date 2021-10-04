Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 9,658 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 225.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $2,646,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,190,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $154,404,000 after purchasing an additional 347,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,801,359 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $196,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,311 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

