Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

