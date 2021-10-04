Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $87.21 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

