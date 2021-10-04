Scotia Capital Inc. Has $835,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $96.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

