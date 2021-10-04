Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76.

