Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $34.96 on Monday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

