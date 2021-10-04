Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 32.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 459,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 308,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion and a PE ratio of -20.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $15,505,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,160,027 shares of company stock worth $171,562,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

