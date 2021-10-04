Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 924,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,662,000 after buying an additional 1,808,182 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,205,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 769,493 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $18,236,000. Finally, Baymount Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $15,804,000.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.82 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

