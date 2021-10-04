Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 373 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Clorox by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $164.52 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

