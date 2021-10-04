Scotiabank Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.71.

CGIFF stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

