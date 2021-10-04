Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NAVI. Stephens increased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.72.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 125,944 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $4,956,000. Finally, WBI Investments grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 79.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

