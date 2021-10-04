Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 57.4% in September

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
In related news, VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 119.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Security National Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Security National Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $264,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
Featured Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.