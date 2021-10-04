Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 166 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $543.97 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $550.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

