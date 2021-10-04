Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,806 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of CORE stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.