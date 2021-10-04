Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 51,066 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.50% of Ituran Location and Control worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth $22,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $604.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

