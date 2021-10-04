Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 3,296 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after buying an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after purchasing an additional 264,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $88.51 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Logitech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

