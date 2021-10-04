SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $1,222,488.80 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 50,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,222,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $23.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $18,433,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

