SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $22.93. SEMrush shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,257 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,851 in the last 90 days.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

