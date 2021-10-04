SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.36.

Shares of SEMR opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $487,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,835 shares of company stock worth $5,474,851 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

