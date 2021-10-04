Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Senior from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Senior to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.49. Senior has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

