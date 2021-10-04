Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 27,795 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,795 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $2,576,874.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 26,355 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,442,581.40.

On Friday, September 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,822 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $2,567,970.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 32,602 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $2,993,841.66.

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.63 per share, with a total value of $3,236,091.15.

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

SXT opened at $94.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,821,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

