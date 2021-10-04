Sentivate Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and $148,881.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80% against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.19 or 0.08901923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00289971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

