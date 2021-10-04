Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $20.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

MCRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $664.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

