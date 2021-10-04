Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) versus NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Head-To-Head Review

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.85% -200.42% Seres Therapeutics -441.65% -87.12% -41.53%

Risk and Volatility

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NRx Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Seres Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57

Seres Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 187.75%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than NRx Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A Seres Therapeutics $33.22 million 19.99 -$89.13 million ($1.12) -6.46

NRx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats NRx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””). It is also developing NRX-100/101, the first sequential drug regimen for bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal ideation and behavior the “”NRx Antidepressant Drug Regimen.”” The company is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

