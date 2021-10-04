SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 239.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunrun worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $70,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.