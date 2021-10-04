SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 408,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.39% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $585,000.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

