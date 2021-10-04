SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,688.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,478.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 848.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 954.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.