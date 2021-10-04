SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.59 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 204.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Payments by 108.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $159.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.39. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

