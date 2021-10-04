SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 912,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,701,000 after acquiring an additional 240,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $263.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,329 shares of company stock worth $93,764,311. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

