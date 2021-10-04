SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 200.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Carvana by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Carvana by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Carvana by 30.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 380,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total transaction of $18,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,702.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 960,434 shares of company stock valued at $323,102,374. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.08.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $302.83 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -258.83 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

