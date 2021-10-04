SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.27 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

