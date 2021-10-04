Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 7.4%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) dropped 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 16,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 926,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

SHCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.95) by $4.18. The company had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

