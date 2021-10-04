Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,090 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ovintiv by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

