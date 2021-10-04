Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,010 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 575,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMBI opened at $19.27 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.