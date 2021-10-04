Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after purchasing an additional 732,811 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,651,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

