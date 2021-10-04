Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,042 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 250.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.