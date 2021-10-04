Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 117.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Insperity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP opened at $115.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

