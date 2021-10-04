Shell Asset Management Co. Has $664,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.