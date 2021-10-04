Shell Asset Management Co. Has $676,000 Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

NYSE:SIG opened at $81.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

