Shell Asset Management Co. Has $713,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 492,524 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after buying an additional 306,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 156.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,948,000 after buying an additional 162,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

UHS opened at $138.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average is $150.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

