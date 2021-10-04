Shell Asset Management Co. Has $745,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

